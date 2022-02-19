Social media is a key communication channel to update fans on match events and transfers, alongside the occasional jibe and banter, as well.

But how do Pompey shape up against their rivals in terms of audience numbers on Twitter and Instagram?

Here’s how teams in the third tier rank from least to most social media followers.

1. Morecambe - 75.2k Twitter: 53k Instagram: 22.2k Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Crewe - 91.6k Twitter: 71.7k Instagram: 19.9k Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Accrington - 97.8k Twitter: 77.5k Instagram: 20.3k Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham - 100.9k Twitter: 70.5k Instagram: 30.4k Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales