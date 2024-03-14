Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey winger Paddy Lane has been named in the Northern Ireland international squad for their forthcoming friendlies this month.

The 23-year-old, who has been in outstanding form for the Blues this season and is a key member of John Mousinho's League One table-toppers, has been selected by Michael O'Neill for the games against Romania (March 22) and Scotland March 26).

He is one of three international call-ups from the Pompey camp, with Kusini Yengi named in the latest Australia squad. The third is still to be confirmed. However, it's understood Conor Shaughnessy could be part of interim boss John O'Shea's Republic of Ireland plans, with his squad for games against Belguim and Switzerland to be announced at 12.30pm today.

As a result, Pompey's home game against Barnsley, which was due to be played on Saturday, March 23, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 16.

Lane has made 35 league appearances for Pompey this season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists. He's a contender to be named the Blues' player of the season.

He has made three senior international appearances for Northern Ireland following his debut in March 2022. His last appearance, though, dates back to June 2022, when he started the goalless draw against Greece.

Lane missed out on international selection back in November when O'Neill's side finished their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against Denmark at Windsor Park. Fellow countryman Gavin Whyte is again absent from the Northern Ireland set-up as he continues to struggle for game time at Fratton Park. The winger's substitute appearance against Burton on Tuesday night was just his third outing of 2024.