Emma Jones netted for Pompey in their Women's FA Cup defeat to Southampton. Picture: Jason Brown.

Plucky Pompey Women suffered a narrow FA Cup defeat to Southampton, yet can be proud of their efforts.

Facing a side positioned third in the FA Women’s Championship - the division above - and having professional status, Jay Sadler’s team were handed a tough task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet it took until the 73rd minute before the visitors managed to find the winner through Jemma Purfield to claim a 2-1 success.

Emma Jones netted for Pompey in their Women's FA Cup defeat to Southampton. Picture: Jason Brown.

The bumper 1,846 crowd at Westleigh Park were certainly appreciative of Pompey’s efforts at the final whistle having put everything into the contest.

Emma Jones had earlier cancelled out Jazz Younger’s unlucky own goal to ensure the sides were level heading into the interval.

And that’s how the scoreline remained until 17 minutes from time when Purfield’s far-post header broke Blues hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southampton team containing Atlanta Primus, daughter of Pompey Hall of Famer Linvoy, struck early to break the deadlock, albeit in unfortunate circumstances for the hosts.

On 15 minutes, Ella Morris’ delivery from the right was met with an attempted flying headed clearance by Younger, only to put the ball into her own net.

The central defender looked aghast and was swiftly consoled by her team-mates, with the Blues still having plenty of time to repair the damage.

However, they were grateful to Hannah Haughton for preventing the visitors doubling their advantage on 34 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi Lloyd-Smith was allowed to get a shot in at the far post, yet Pompey’s skipper did superbly to save with her feet from point-blank range and thwart the danger.

How timely that was too, with the hosts drawing level within a minute.

Nicole Barrett’s free-kick from the right picked out Jones superbly, who finished from close range to make it 1-1.

The match continued to be a tight contest, although Southampton came close to regaining their lead on 58 minutes when Rianna Dean’s shot from the edge of the area struck the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, the visitors then struck the left-hand post through Sophia Pharoah, with Haughton well beaten.

Southampton did finally register, though, on 73 minutes with Purfield heading home at the far post to make it 2-1.

Then Haughton came to the rescue with a flying stop to thwart Molly Pike’s angled drive after being put through.