In a remarkable finale to the Belgian Pro League on Sunday night, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise were minutes away from being crowned champions for the first time in 88 years.

Burgess and his team-mates led Club Brugge 1-0 with a minute of normal time remaining, while rivals Antwerp trailed 2-1 at Genk.

That put the popular ex-Pompey man on track to claim the crown, as well as a cherished Champions League spot.

However, Japanese striker Shion Homma’s 89th-minute leveller signalled a dramatic collapse for Union, with the title race suddenly turned on its head.

During stoppage time, Noa Lang and then Cisse Sandra netted to hand Club Brugge a surprise 3-1 triumph, thereby ending Union’s involvement in the hunt for top spot.

Now the title was heading to Gent, who were 2-1 ahead of Antwerp as their clash reached the fourth minute of time added-on.

So step forward ex-Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, to unleash a right-footed shot from outside the box and level it at 2-2 in the 94th minute.

Christian Burgess suffered late, late heartbreak with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday, finishing third having been minutes away from capturing the Belgian title. Picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images

That point was enough for top spot to change hands yet again – this time with Antwerp capturing it at the death.

In addition, Antwerp and Genk claimed the two Champions League qualifier spots, as third place Union missed out.

Instead Burgess will compete in the Europa League qualifiers, with that devastating finale dictating they missed out on the title by one point and the Champions League on goal difference.

Of course, the 31-year-old was part of the Pompey team which seized the League Two title in 2016-17 after leading the table for the final 32 minutes of the campaign.

Paul Cook’s men beat Cheltenham 6-1 at Fratton Park in their final match, while Plymouth and Doncaster, who started the day ahead, both failed to win.

That meant the Blues captured the title on goal difference ahead of the Pilgrims, having already secured promotion to League One three matches earlier.

Burgess left Fratton Park for Union in July 2020 following League One play-off defeat to Oxford United and has flourished in Belgium.

