Yet the Blues’ chief executive is pleased with progress as they work through their shortlist.

Pompey are closing in on appointing the candidate they want to replace Danny Cowley, yet understandably will not reveal those in contention.

However, the likes of Liam Manning and Ian Foster have been considered, along with Anthony Barry and Leam Richardson.

It has now been 10 full days since Cowley was dismissed as head coach in the aftermath of an abject 3-1 defeat to Charlton.

And Cullen is adamant he is encouraged with how the process is faring.

He told The News: ‘I can’t give an indication of whether anybody will be in quickly, because it has got to be the right decision.

‘You want long-term, not the hire-and-fire strategy you sometimes see, that’s why you have to be really considered in everything you do. It’s such a big decision and a huge responsibility for Portsmouth Football Club – one you can't take lightly.

Andy Cullen insists he is pleased with how Pompey's head coach hunt is progressing. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘You want it as quickly as you possibly can, but that is not always possible, it’s about making the right decision.

‘I wouldn't want to put a timeframe on it, it would be wrong to do so, you have to give yourself space to make the right decision.

‘You get expressions of interest in any process like this, particularly given the opportunity and potential Pompey has. Then you benchmark everything against criteria we have in place looking for a very good fit.

‘Whether they really want to come to Pompey is also hugely important.

‘I have been through this process a few times – having done it at MK Dons – and very often you get quite a few names that come up all the time, they probably go for lots of jobs, that’s the nature of the beast.

‘Then you question whether they really, really want this job against all the other criteria you have, which is very important.’

Others to have declared an interest in the Pompey job include former Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane.

And Cullen has been impressed by the overall standard of those keen on becoming Fratton Park’s next head coach.

He added: ‘The calibre of those who have expressed interest is really good.

‘We have a list of people and are working through everybody. We want to get a decision done as quickly as we possibly can, but it takes time.