Duo keen on non-league ace

Barnsley and Peterborough are reportedly keen on Notts County hot-shot Macaulay Langstaff, according to Football League World.

Non-league hot-shot Macaulay Langstaff is attracting plenty of interest. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

They report that the duo have both scouted the 25-year-old this term after a stunning season in-front of goal has seen him net 15 goals in 12 games for the Magpies.

This has also seen interest in him from low-end Championship sides, although no named clubs have been confirmed yet.

Langstaff has helped fire Luke Williams’ men to the top of the National league table and scored the winner in Tuesday evening’s 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Wrexham.

Peterborough already have potent threat in their attack with duo Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris within their ranks, while Barnsley lost Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow during the summer window and are in need of attacking reinforcements.

Forest Green make rivals swoop

Forest Green have made an official approach for Cheltenham director of football Micky Moore.

Gloucestershire Live report that Rovers have been given permission to speak to the former Mansfield assistant coach over the vacant role.

Robins chairman David Bloxham confirmed the news, adding: ‘Forest Green approached us on Tuesday for permission to speak and Micky is interested to have a conversation.

‘He is happy at Cheltenham Town and we are keen for him to stay.’

The report comes after Pompey appointed Richard Hughes as their sporting director from Forest Green last week, despite Green’s owner Dale Vince believing otherwise.

Moore joined the Robins in 2018 as a scout before taking up the role of director of football at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in 2020.

Plymouth boss hails loanee

Steven Schumacher believes Sam Cosgrove has made a major impact on his Plymouth squad after his arrival from Birmingham in the summer.

The striker has netted four goals in six outings this season after completing a season-long loan move from St Andrews.

The 25-year-old scored Argyle’s late winner against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, prompting the Pilgrims boss to heap praise on the former AFC Wimbledon man.

He told BBC Sport: ‘That's why we worked so hard to try and bring him here. We knew he was what we wanted to bring in, that type of striker that we didn't have in the squad.

‘It wasn't an easy deal to get over the line, but we did it and I'm delighted he's here and I hope that he's happy here because he looks like he's enjoying his football again.