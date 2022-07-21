Sammie Szmodics

Sam’s the man for Rovers

Blackburn Rovers are ready to make a move for Peterborough’s Sammie Szmodics.

The former Pompey target is reported to be in the sights of the Championship outfit

Szmodics moved to London Road from Bristol City in 2020, with Kenny Jackett keen on the 26-year-old.

The ex-Colchester man has gone on to bag 24 goals in 85 appearances for Rovers in League One and the second tier.

Now Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to take Szmodics to Ewood Park and is planning a move, according to Football League World.

Brittain’s great for Blackburn

Barnsley defender Callum Brittain is also a target for Blackburn.

Rovers are said to have made a £1m bid for the full-back, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Ryan Nyambe has departed for Wigan on a one-year deal and Brittain is seen as the ideal replacement for the 24-year-old.

Brittain had generated interest from Rovers in January, but they are now ready to revisit a move for the former MK Dons man.

Owls to Ty down midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are set to continue a busy summer of recruitment by landing midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

The Bristol City man is on the verge of becoming Darren Moore’s eighth recruit through the closed season.

A permanent deal is in the offing for the 23-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Nigel Pearson.

And Yorkshire Live report the former Luton Town and Plymouth man is now on the verge of moving to Hillsborough as a result.

Eoin’s going to follow Pompey man’s path

Eoin Toal is out to follow in the footsteps of Ronan Curtis and have a big impact in League One.

The defender has agreed a three-year deal with Bolton and will move from the winger’s former club Derry City to the third tier.

Toal told Bolton’s official site: ‘It’s a club I’ll always have time for and I’ll always be supporter of that club (Derry), but I’m looking forward to this opportunity now with Bolton Wanderers.

‘Bolton is a massive club and I think it was just too big of a club for me to turn down and it’s a very good opportunity for me to showcase myself over here in England.