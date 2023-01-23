Latest: Bolton enter race for Portsmouth summer target, Sheffield Wednesday rule out swoop for Birmingham man and Plymouth handed major boost in promotion push
There is just more than a week to go until deadline day and business across League One is starting to heat up.
Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the third tier.
Bolton beliefs
Bolton have joined the race for Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo, according to Alan Nixon.
It has been reported the Whites will rival Championship side Wigan for the striker’s signature this month.
The Latics have shown an interest in triggering his release clause in his current deal but now have appeared to stalled, which has since allowed the League One outfit an opportunity to strike a move.
The 25-year-old has shone in the first half of the campaign, netting 11 times in 26 league outings for the League One strugglers.
Boss Ian Evatt has previously spoken of his desire to add another striker to his forward department after his side completed the loan capture of Dan N’Lundulu earlier in the window.
Prior to his Barnsley departure in the summer, Adeboyejo was linked with a switch with Pompey as Danny Cowley looked to add to his attacking departments.
It was a move which was later ruled out by the former Blues boss, instead pursing other options.
Owls out
Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to re-sign defender Harlee Dean this month.
Joe Crann has claimed a return to Hillsborough for the 31-year-old is off the cards, despite game time coming at a premium at Birmingham.
The Sheffield Star reporter replied to a fan who questioned the possibility of a deal, by saying on Twitter: ‘(I) haven’t heard anything on that. Doubt he’d want to go from not playing there to probably not playing here though.’
The centre-back spent the second half of last term on loan with the Owls, but was limited to just seven outings as injuries hampered his stay.
Boss Darren Moore previously ruled out a move for Dean in the summer with the defender going on again to struggle for game time in the Championship.
The Wednesday boss is keen to strengthen in the heart of the defence after losing Marc McGuiness earlier in the window after being recalled by Cardiff.
Plymouth pleasure
Sam Cosgrove is set to remain at Plymouth for the remainder of the season, according to Plymouth Live.
It is believed Birmingham have missed the recall date in his contract, which would’ve allowed them to call an early end to his season-long stay.
The striker has enjoyed a successful campaign with the League One leaders, scoring 11 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.
The Pilgrims have also been handed another major boost with the expiry date of their three other loanees Finn Azaz, Nigel Lonwijk and Bali Mumba also passing.