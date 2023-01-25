Trotters plot double deal

Bolton are targeting a double striker swoop before the close of the window.

And the Trotters are said to be eyeing Burton’s Victor Adeboyejo for one of those berths, with boss Ian Evatt keen on the front man who has previously been linked with Pompey.

Victor Adeboyejo. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bolton are said to have matched a buyout clause also triggered by Wigan for the Barnsley man, who has also been linked with Championship Millwall.

Evatt confirmed to the Bolton News it’s up front where his focus is going to lie in the transfer market over the rest of the month.

He said: ‘Yeah, they are both centre-forwards, and you probably won’t need a rocket scientist to need that – I’m unlikely to go and sign a centre-back.

‘We need some extra bodies in up front, there is no doubt about that.’

Morris the major target for Robins

Former Derby coach Jody Morris is set be named Swindon boss, according to reports.

The Swindon Advertiser is reporting a deal is almost in place to for Morris to replace Scott Lindsey at the helm, following his exit for Crawley.

A deal to tie up Morris’ No2, who is said to be with a Premier League club, is the final hurdle to jump over before the deal is announced.

Forest Green keen on Sav

League One strugglers are set to land Manchester United hopeful Charlie Savage after sacking Ian Burchnall.

Burchnall this afternoon departed the third-tier new boys with the side bottom of the table.

Former Pompey title-winning captain Michael Doyle is assistant head coach at the New Lawn outfit.

Forest Green are set to complete a deal to land Savage on loan for the rest of the season, however.

Savage, the son of former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage, made his United debut against Young Boys in the Champions League in 2021.

