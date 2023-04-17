The 45-year-old’s 26-month tenure at Vale Park has come to a close on Monday morning after their 3-2 defeat to Lincoln on Saturday.

Yet, the loss represented their seventh successive contest without a win, while a run of two maximum points in 18 games has seen them drop 18th in League One.

After being appointed in February 2021, Clarke guided Port Vale to promotion from League Two last term before a solid start to the season saw him linked with the Pompey job in January.

Despite some speculation, the former Bristol Rovers boss would go on to rule out the rumours, with the Blues favouring John Mousinho as Danny Cowley’s successor.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live in January, he said: ‘I love my job here. I get up every morning to try to make this football club better. I don’t look and listen to stuff like that.

‘For me, it is focusing on making this group better all the time and making this club better. That is what I will continue to focus on.

‘Yes, of course I am. I am really happy here.

Darrell Clarke, who was linked with the Pompey job in January, has been sacked by Port Vale.

‘I signed a long term deal in the summer and I am loyal. People who know me over the years (know) I am loyal and all I do is wake up thinking how can we get better.’

One of Clarke’s last acts as Port Vale boss was to heavily damage Pompey’s faint play-off hopes as his side drew 2-2 with the Blues at Fratton Park in March.

Vale sporting director David Flitcroft explained Vale’s League One safety was the priority with the club sat six points above the relegation zone.

He said on the club website: ‘We have been on an emotional journey together, during which time Carol, her family and all associated with Port Vale have provided unwavering support to Darrell throughout an unimaginably difficult period in his life.

‘We have immense gratitude to him for his role in driving the club away from potential relegation from League Two to winning promotion to League One. However, following discussions in recent weeks with Darrell, the backroom staff and senior players, we have decided now is the best time to make a change and give ourselves the best chance of retaining the League One status we have all worked so tirelessly to achieve since the Shanahan family purchased the club in 2019.

