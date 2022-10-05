Barton blasts again

Joey Barton has slammed Crystal Palace’s youngsters after his side’s Papa John’s Trophy won.

The Gas picked up a 2-0 home success at the Memorial Ground against the Eagles’ under-21 side.

And Barton, who has been critical of many of his opponents this term, didn’t hold back in his assessment of the opposition - making it clear he’d have none of the Palace players in his side.

He told the BBC: ‘I thought they were what is the problem in the modern game. An academy side that are miles away from producing people that can play in the league, they are so far away let’s be honest.

‘It makes a mockery of what that Premier League 2 is. You hear me talk about big clubs stockpiling players, we wouldn’t take any of their players. We wouldn’t, they are so far away.

‘It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at that because we like to utilise the loan market. It’s easy for them because their games don’t matter.

Joey Barton.

‘Their games are irrelevant, nobody cares about them. We’ve got a proper game on Saturday, mortgages are on the line. Real men’s football.’

Mac’s Rams setback

Midfielder Kevin McDonald has revealed injury scuppered a summer move to Derby.

The former Sheffield United, Wolves and Burnley man became a free agent after leaving Dundee United, with the 33-year-old revealing the Rams were an option for him.

An injury proved a barrier to the move being completed, however, for the Scot who is now training with Fulham.

McDonald told Fulham’s official site: ‘I picked up a little injury when I was away to potentially sign with Derby. I’ve (since) been in with the 23s (at Fulham) and I’m going to do some coaching as well.

‘The club again have been unbelievable with me and it’s nice to be back as well.’

Moore rues Pilgrims’ late progress

Darren Moore rued missed chances as Sheffield Wednesday fell to a late defeat to table-toppers Plymouth.

Sam Cosgrove gave the Pilgrims a stoppage-time winner, in a game where Moore felt keeper Mike Cooper excelled for the home side.

Moore told Yorkshire Live: ‘To lose the game in the last minute is a bitter pill to swallow, and more so in the manner we lost it. Looking at the game, it was a quick start by them and an excellent response by us, we got back in the game and from there I felt it was a dominant Sheffield Wednesday.

‘We have seen teams come down here, roll over and struggle to withstand the atmosphere but for large periods you heard this place quiet. It was music to my ears and that was because of how dominant we were and doing our jobs.