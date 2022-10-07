Prem prospect for Posh stay

Lucas Bergstrom has been earmarked for a Peterborough return after impressing in League One this term.

The Finnish keeper has shone for Grant McCann’s side, making 13 appearances to date and shipping 12 goals.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony explained in The Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry podcast, the plan is for Bergstrom stay at London Road moving forward if the Posh enjoy success.

He said: ‘I pray we win promotion. I spoke to his agent last week. He said: “we were nervous but excited about him going to you.” I said: "don’t say it but if all goes to plan, are you going to give him back to us in the Champ?". He said: "yes". That was always our idea, to get him in for a couple of years.

‘A bit like when Courtois went on loan to Atletico Madrid for a couple of years when he was young because Petr Cech was still playing.’

Keeper Parkes up at Plymouth

Plymouth have completed the signing of keeper Adam Parkes.

The former Southampton man has turned out for Hawks in his career to date, and is a free agent after leaving Watford in the summer.

Plymouth goalkeeping coach Darren Behcet told the club’s site: 'We’re bringing Adam in to strengthen our goalkeeping department, to bring depth to the squad. It’s a good signing for us. He’s going to push Callum (Burton) and Michael (Cooper).

‘He’s got a background at Southampton and Watford, and has experience in the National League.

‘That’s something we were looking for, a goalkeeper to come in that had played men’s football; he has that on his side.

‘The biggest thing for Adam is to be in this environment and to keep learning and developing.

‘He’ll bring a natural ability, he’s a very good shot-stopper and a very good distributor of the ball. We’ll add to those strengths and work on other areas.’

Owls want Max power

Sheffield Wednesday are tracking Motherwell prospect Max Johnston, according to reports.

The defender is impressing on loan at Cove Rangers, with Luton Town and Sheffield United also said to be following the 18-year-old’s progress.

Now the Owls, who are upping their reach in the Scottish market, are said to be keen on adding Johnston to their ranks, according to the Daily Record.