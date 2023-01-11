News you can trust since 1877
From left, Liam Manning, Leam Richardson, Luke Williams, Ian Foster and Chris Wilder.

LATEST: Clear Portsmouth favourite emerges as ex-Ipswich Town and West Ham United man leads former Bristol City, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough contenders

The field is now taking shape in the next Pompey manager market.

By Jordan Cross
11 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 8:21am

And there is now a clear favourite to succeed Danny Cowley as the market reacts to developments over the position.

We’ve compiled the latest list on the next Blues manager market with bookies Bet Victor. Odd correct as of 7.30am on 11/01/23.

1. Michael Flynn

Odds: 40/1

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

2. Steve Bruce

Odds: 40/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 40/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

4. Sam Allardyce

Odds: 40/1

Photo: Pool

