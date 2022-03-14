But the result means the gap to the top six has been extended to seven points as the Blues continue to remain ninth in the League One standings.
Danny Cowley’s men travel to Plymouth on Tuesday evening for another crucial game in their bid for promotion as his side looks to lengthen their unbeaten run to nine games.
But with 10 matches to go in Pompey’s season, we’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predictions to see whether this good run they’re currently on will be rewarded with a play-off place.
Here’s what we discovered...
1. Crewe - 24th
Predicted points at end of the season: 32 Predicted goal difference: -46 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Doncaster - 23rd
Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -52 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Morecambe - 22nd
Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -32 Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Gillingham - 21st
Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -35 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
Photo: Jacques Feeney