Latest 'data expert' prediction on where Portsmouth, Sunderland, Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday will finish League One season

Pompey secured a hard-fought point at play-off rivals Ipswich on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:21 pm

But the result means the gap to the top six has been extended to seven points as the Blues continue to remain ninth in the League One standings.

Danny Cowley’s men travel to Plymouth on Tuesday evening for another crucial game in their bid for promotion as his side looks to lengthen their unbeaten run to nine games.

But with 10 matches to go in Pompey’s season, we’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predictions to see whether this good run they’re currently on will be rewarded with a play-off place.

Here’s what we discovered...

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 32 Predicted goal difference: -46 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

2. Doncaster - 23rd

Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -52 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

3. Morecambe - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -32 Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

4. Gillingham - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -35 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

