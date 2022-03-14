But the result means the gap to the top six has been extended to seven points as the Blues continue to remain ninth in the League One standings.

Danny Cowley’s men travel to Plymouth on Tuesday evening for another crucial game in their bid for promotion as his side looks to lengthen their unbeaten run to nine games.

But with 10 matches to go in Pompey’s season, we’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predictions to see whether this good run they’re currently on will be rewarded with a play-off place.

Here’s what we discovered...

1. Crewe - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 32 Predicted goal difference: -46

2. Doncaster - 23rd Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -52

3. Morecambe - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -32

4. Gillingham - 21st Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -35