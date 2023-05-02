Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Promotion rivals to do battle

Lee Bonis, who was linked with Pompey as recently as last week, is now attracting interest from Derby and Bolton - according to Sunday Life Sport.

While Paul Warne and Ian Evatt look to strengthen their forward department, Blues boss John Mousinho has since dismissed a summer move for the Larne striker.

The Northern Irishman has attracted plenty of interest from English clubs in the past week, with Birmingham, Wigan and Blackpool all touted.

Bonis has been priced at £300,000 after he netted 17 goals for the Inver Reds in their title-winning campaign across the Irish Sea.

Now Derby and Bolton have also been tipped with a swoop, along with Scottish side Dundee United.

Lee Bonis.

Championship trio set to fight

Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton is attracting interest from Championship clubs Birmingham, Reading and Swansea.

The Sun has reported the trio have joined Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts in the running for the 26-year-old this summer.

And it’s believed the reported quartet will have to pay a fee in the region of £500,000 for the keeper, whose current deal is set to come to a close in June 2024.

Burton responded to Steven Schumacher’s SOS in February when number one Michael Cooper was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

After replacing the Plymouth academy graduate midway through the first half of their contest against Sheffield Wednesday, the former Shresbsury man has since started all 16 of the Pilgrims’ league outings - keeping seven clean sheets.

Indeed, his impressive display’s between the sticks have seen Plymouth win automatic promotion to the Championship.

During his two-year stay at Home Park, Burton has totalled 17 appearances in League One, while also amassing 12 outings in cup competitions.

Bloxham to Blackburn

Blackburn have reportedly joined Swansea and Blackpool in the race for Shrewsbury marksman Tom Bloxham.

The Daily Mail have claimed the 19-year-old is on the radar of Rovers after a breakout season at the New Meadow.

The 6ft 5ins front man has started just five of his 26 league appearances for Salop this term but is yet to find the net for Steve Cotterill’s men.