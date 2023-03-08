But Tuesday evening also saw six other fixtures taking place across League One as the campaign enters its critical stages.

Here are the main headlines from across the third tier.

Rams frustrations

Paul Warne was left frustrated with referee Charles Breakspear after a controversial penalty decision against promotion rivals Plymouth.

Former Pompey midfielder Harvey White was judged to have brought down Finn Azaz in the box but the official, with Ryan Hardie converting to seal the 2-1 win.

And the Rams head coach revealed Breakspear apologised to one of his players mid-game over the controversial decision.

Warne told BBC Radio Derby: ‘The ref said to Korey Smith ‘look I got that wrong I’m sorry’ but I think no game is different, even if it’s under-12s, if it’s not a penalty don’t give it.

Paul Warne.

‘I think you’ve got to be 100 per cent sure that you’ve got it right and when you hear about people apologising on the pitch makes me believe they doubt their decision.

‘I haven’t seen it back so it’s disappointing but we’re disappointed that we didn’t react well enough to get ourselves back into it.’

Blues beliefs

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna has sent out a warning to their promotion rivals following their 3-0 victory over Accrington.

The triumph over the Accy is the Tractor Boys’ fourth consecutive three points as they look to close the gap to second-placed Plymouth.

Following their impressive run of results, McKenna believes the pressure is now on the Pilgrims ahead of a vital second half of the campaign.

Speaking to East Anglian Daily Times, he said: ‘We're in a really healthy position. There are two teams above us who have had fantastic seasons in terms of accumulating points, but there are lots of teams below us who would love to be where we are.

‘All we can do is keep trying as best we can to win games. There are still 33 points to play for. The pressure is going to be on Plymouth in front with the pack behind them chasing.

‘They've come out on the right side of an awful lot of fine margins and an awful lot of decisions. Credit to them for that. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and keep performing.’

Duo keen on keeper

Lincoln and Oxford United have both been reportedly linked with a swoop for Glenovan goalkeeper Rory Brown.

Journalist Pete O’Rouke has claimed the League One duo are both keeping tabs for a summer move for the 22-year-old for a nominal fee.

The keeper came through the ranks at Crusaders before spending three years at Wolves, where he played at both under-18 and under-21s level at Molineux.

