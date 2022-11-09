Cardiff's Curtis Nelson, left, challenges Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie Pic: Ashley Crowden/Sportimage

No to Nelson

Derby boss Paul Warne has distanced himself from talk of a move from Cardiff’s Curtis Nelson.

The Rams boss has been touted for a January move for the Championship defender, who is contracted until next summer with the Bluebirds.

But Warne has played down speculation of a bid for the former Oxford United and Plymouth man.

He told Derbyshire Live: ‘I’ve had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time.

‘It’s unbelievable. I wouldn’t be surprised if I am linked to David Beckham if he comes out of retirement.

‘If there is a player I am in for, oddly enough, it never gets out because you don’t want it to. I don’t know who would possibly leak a story on a player that isn’t true. I don’t know who could benefit from it.’

Botton’s transfer battle plan

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has revealed his January transfer plans.

The Trotters boss is expecting to undertake recruitment work at the start of 2023, and even mentioned he’d look to bring in a many as seven new players if he felt it improved his squad.

Evatt, however, feels his squad is in a better place than it was as they vie with Pompey for a play-off berth.

He told the Manchester Evening News: ‘October has felt like a lifetime and we’re still two months away from the window and a lot can change in that time.

‘We know what we and want where we want to be this season and hopefully we’re going to be in a position in January where we’ve not got too much ground to make up like last season.

‘We’re always looking to improve and if there’s seven players who become available that I think could all make a significant difference to us and it’s under our financial remit, then we’d probably do it.

‘But we’re in a much better position now where the squad is. It’s a lot more even and a lot stronger than what it was, so I don’t believe there is significant squad maintenance to take place in January, but we’re always looking to improve.

‘We’ll just see. There’s lots of conversations happening behind the scenes between myself and (technical performance director) Chris (Markham) about what it looks like and what we might need and we’ll how that progresses over the next couple of months.”

Plymouth boss a Schu-in for award?

The League One manager of the month nominations for October have been announced.

Plymouth’s Steve Schumacher is in the running for the award after guiding his surprise package side to the top of the table.

Plymouth scored 18 goals and gained 19 points from seven games across the month as they stayed unbeaten.

Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is also in the running after gaining 16 points from seven games, while Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore and Peterborough’s Grant McCann are also short-listed.