There’s plenty of managerial and takeover talk circulating around League One, amid the latest news from across the division. Here’s what’s making headlines.

Rams planning boss raid

Derby County are eyeing John Eustace as their new manager, according to reports.

The pressure has been mounting on current Rams boss Paul Warne, with the pre-season League One title favourites failing to match expectations this term.

Derby did pick up their biggest win of the season last night, as Northampton were thumped 4-0 at Pride Park.

They are said to be exploring alternatives to Warne still - with Football Insider reporting today former Birmingham City head coach Eustace is under consideration.

Eustace was controversially sacked at St Andrews last month, despite his Championship side starting the season in decent fashion.

The 43-year-old was replaced by Wayne Rooney with his side sixth in the table - with three defeats consequently following for the Midlands side.

Eustace took Birmingham clear of relegation trouble last term and has ties with Derby, finishing his senior career with two years at the club.

Gas consider getting Hold of boss

Dean Holden is under consideration to be the new Bristol Rovers boss, according to reports.

The former Charlton manager is being weighed up as Joey Barton’s successor, as the Gas draw up a list of possible contenders.

Holden has been out of work since leaving The Valley in August, after an eight-month stint in charge of the Addicks.

The 44-year-old spent time at Rovers’ rivals Bristol City as assistant to Lee Johnson, before a seven-month tenure in the hot seat leading to a 2021 exit.

Garry Monk, Neil Harris, Ian Holloway and Steve Cotterill are among the bookies’ contenders to succeed Barton at the Memorial Ground, but Holden is also now being looked at, according to Bristol Live.

Reading takeover Storey’s latest twist

The Reading takeover saga has taken another twist this morning with William Storey announcing he’s pulling out of the running to assume control of the stricken outfit.

The controversial businessman has confirmed he’s not looking at progressing in an effort to buy the Berkshire League One strugglers.

Doubts have been cast on the veracity of Storey and the credibility of his buyout efforts.

However, he tweeted today: ‘After signing a contract & exclusivity in Oct we entered a period of due diligence.

‘Our accountants have reported. My investors & I have decided not to proceed. I wish the club & loyal fans the very best & hope they get an owner who will invest for long-term success.’