The Pompey attacker has revealed he’s sustained another cruciate ligament issue, which will see him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

It’ll be the second time the former Manchester United youngster will be on the treatment table after he was absent for the whole of last term with the same problem.

Reid has been slowly reintroduced back into first-team training after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

Despite erring on the side of caution, Danny Cowley was hopeful of return to action for the youngster in the coming weeks.

However, the midfielder has since been dealt another setback as he looked to get his Fratton Park career back on track.

Reid took to Instagram to state his disappointment but was adamant he will be back stronger than ever.

‘Not the post I would be hoping to make for the second time in back to back seasons,’ he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Reid has been dealt another injury blow.

‘Another season out with an ACL injury but this is what comes with the sport, there are many ups and downs on the journey to success it’s just another one I’ll overcome.

‘The club, staff and players have been very supportive making the situation a lot easier for me which I appreciate and thank you!