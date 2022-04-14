LATEST: Development over key defender's Portsmouth future as ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City man's contract comes to close

The News understands an agreement to ensure the defender remains at the club he joined in 2019 is nearing fruition.

And that will provide a boost to Danny Cowley’s sizeable squad reshaping plans ahead of next season.

Raggett has been one of Pompey’s outstanding performers this term and is in contention to pick up The News/Sports Mail player of the season award.

The 28-year-old is wanted by Cowley, who sees deals come to a close for 12 of his first-team squad this summer.

The Pompey boss is confident work is progressing well on agreements for those he wants to keep moving forward.

Cowleys said: ‘We hope so (contracts are close to being agreed). We certainly hope so.

‘There’s a number of players out of contract and we’d like to extend their contracts. Time will tell.

‘For me with the games coming thick and fast, my focus is on the pitch.

‘We’re without a director of football at the moment, so it’s being left in the capable hands of Andy Cullen and Tony Brown.

‘We’re no in a position to talk about individuals, but Sean’s had an excellent season and been great.

‘He’s been really, really consistent and it’s probably been his best season for Portsmouth.

‘He’s a good kid and you know exactly where you are with him.

‘Sean will give his all every single game and put his head in front of a bus.’

Raggett’s success story has undoubtedly been one of the brightest spots of Cowley’s first full campaign at Pompey.

The former Norwich City man has dealt with criticism in his time at PO4, but has silenced the knockers by maintaining his powerful performances through the season.

Cowley added: ‘He’s a great kid and been really consistent.

‘When we came in, for us it was to keep working on the things which had got him to this point.

‘Against the direct teams in this division his physicality is so important.

‘But his ability on the ball is improving and that is something he works really hard on, along with the ability to defend the space behind him.

‘He’s given us goals as well, but most importantly he’s given us determination, steel and fight which all Portsmouth supporters respect and want to see.

‘Success doesn’t always happen in a straight line and you have to be pretty resolute - particularly here, because there’s a lot of expectation.

‘As a consequence there can be a lot of criticism, but he’s the type of boy who’s a leader.