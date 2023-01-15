News you can trust since 1877
From left: Grant McCann, Darrell Clarke, Liam Manning, Ian Foster.

LATEST: England youth coach and Port Vale boss remain in contention for Portsmouth hot seat with ex-Ipswich, Middlesbrough & Peterborough men in frame - in pictures

The race for the Pompey hot seat continues.

By Pepe Lacey
1 hour ago

The wait to find out who will take charge of the Blues goes on after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bolton on Saturday.

Following the underwhelming performance at the University of Bolton Stadium, the Fratton faithful called for urgent action as they slipped to 15th in League One.

With no imminent news of an appointment, Bet Victor’s managerial market for Danny Cowley’s successor remains open.

Here are the latest odds correct of 9.30am 15/01/23.

1. Duncan Ferguson

Odds 66/1.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Chris Coleman

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Ian Walton

3. Daniel Farke

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. Steve Evans

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Jason Brown

