John Mousinho still has a number of injured and walking wounded among his Pompey squad at present.
Here he gives updates on those in the treatment room – and others who have hit the comeback trail after recent time on the sidelines.
1. Tom Lowery
‘Tom had a scan yesterday on his calf. I don’t think it’s too bad, but we just want to make sure there’s nothing there, more for his own piece of mind than anything.
‘I don’t think it’s one where he’s going to be able to participate this weekend, but, beyond that, hopefully we can get him back to possibly joining in with one of these Christmas games.
‘That would be nice because he’s very close to returning fully fit.’ Photo: Jason Brown
2. Connor Ogilvie
‘He was out on the grass yesterday, has done a lot of running and is progressing nicely, which is a real positive.
‘We have to be careful with Connor because he spent a long period out before he started against Cambridge United and then played for eight seconds before getting injured again. You’ve probably got to put the two periods together in terms of his return.
‘He will be back in full training in a couple of weeks and then it’s probably going to be 2-4 weeks before he’s fit again. Probably he’ll be back at the end of January and the start of February.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Anthony Scully
‘He came through the 45 minutes against AFC Wimbledon unscathed and is absolutely fine.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Zak Swanson
‘Zak is struggling slightly with his groin, coming off against AFC Wimbledon with a recurring problem he’s had for a while.
‘We thought we’d got over it at the back end of last season with surgery and all the rehab he did in the summer.
‘We’ll just have to see how that settles in the next couple of days.’ Photo: Jason Brown