2 . Connor Ogilvie

‘He was out on the grass yesterday, has done a lot of running and is progressing nicely, which is a real positive. ‘We have to be careful with Connor because he spent a long period out before he started against Cambridge United and then played for eight seconds before getting injured again. You’ve probably got to put the two periods together in terms of his return. ‘He will be back in full training in a couple of weeks and then it’s probably going to be 2-4 weeks before he’s fit again. Probably he’ll be back at the end of January and the start of February.’ Photo: Jason Brown