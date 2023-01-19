News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Ex-Blackburn Rovers and West Brom man joins field with West Ham United and former Newcastle United figure as Portsmouth boss hunt rumbles on - in pictures

It’s now day 17 in the Pompey boss hunt as fans wait impatiently to hear who will succeed Danny Cowley.

By Jordan Cross
1 hour ago

And there’s a couple of late entries into the field in the shape of a couple of established figures from the game.

Bet Victor are the the bookies running a next Pompey manager – here’s the latest odds. Odds correct as of 10.30am on 19/01/23.

1. Next Pompey boss market

From left, Liam Manning, Kevin Nolan, Michael Appleton and Ian Foster.

Photo: The News

2. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 66/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

3. Sam Allardyce

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: LYNNE CAMERON

4. Dean Smith

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Tony Marshall

