Here are some of the main headlines from across the third tier this weekend.

Brown absence

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell has insisted the club will not change their standards to match their players.

It comes after Jevani Brown was suspended following a disciplinary matter, which saw him miss training on Thursday and Friday.

The striker, who was tipped with a deadline-day switch to Pompey, subsequently missed the Grecians’ 2-1 defeat to Charlton on Saturday.

And Caldwell remained tight-lipped over the issue and failed to reveal when the forward could return to action.

He told Devon Live: ‘No. It was a disciplinary matter. He missed training Thursday and Friday and missed the game today.

Gary Caldwell has addressed Jevani Brown's absence.

‘We have standards at this club and if you don’t rise to them or match them, then no matter who you are, you won’t play on a Saturday.’

Plymouth problems

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was left frustrated after the refereeing display of John Busby during their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper was withdrawn from the table-topping contest on 34 minutes after an earlier collision, which in fact saw Argyle skipper Joe Edwards booked.

The Pilgrims head coach admitted his side didn’t get the rub of the green at Hillsborough, with the incident with his number one a highlighted example.

Speaking to The Star, Schumacher said: ‘He said it didn't feel good when he went up and he landed on it. He's not moving too good now in the dressing room… Their player challenged him - I thought it was a foul on him. His momentum took him into Michael and that's what Joe Edwards got booked for.

‘One of their other players did something similar to Callum a few minutes later. I just felt the referee missed a few of them calls today. We didn't get the rub of the green on a few decisions.’

Ipswich issues

Kieran McKenna gave a no-nonsense verdict of Ipswich’s 1-1 draw against Cambridge.

The Tractor Boys fell a goal behind to the League One strugglers in the early stages before Freddie Ladaop netted a leveller in the second half.

And the head coach branded his side’s display as unacceptable, with the draw leaving Town third and six points behind Plymouth in the table.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘I thought the first half was way below the standard that is acceptable for us. I didn't like anything about our performance in that first half.

‘We started with the ball under control, but there was not enough intensity, not enough urgency, not enough penetration. All of the things we wanted to have in the game we didn't have.

‘We concede a goal which you can say is a good goal, but it's also a lack of concentration from us.

‘Having shown what levels we're capable of last weekend against Burnley, in terms of concentration for 90 minutes to keep a clean sheet, it's not acceptable to concede in a moment like that from their first shot.