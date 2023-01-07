News you can trust since 1877
Bookies' contenders (from left) Liam Manning, Darrell Clarke, Chris Wider, Leam Richardson and Lee Bowyer.

LATEST: Former Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic boss new Portsmouth favourite as fancied ex-Wigan Athletic man drops down running

There’s a new favourite in the next Pompey manager market.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago

The race is hotting up to succeed Danny Cowley with plenty of names in the frame for a role many in the game desire.

And one of the fancied names is now dropping down the field, with the picture constantly changing with the oddsmakers.

Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager, and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 9am on 07/01/23.

1. Sam Allardyce

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Pool

2. Duncan Ferguson

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Neil Warnock

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 25/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

