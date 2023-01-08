News you can trust since 1877
Names in frame (from left): Luke Williams, Leam Richardson, Bob Bradley, Lee Bowyer.

LATEST: Former Bristol City & Brighton man joins Portsmouth hot seat race with ex-Everton and Sunderland pair in running - in pictures

There’s a new face in the running to become Pompey’s new boss.

By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:37am

As the race heats up to become the new head coach at Fratton Park, there remains an ever-changing picture on who could succeed Danny Cowley.

In fact, an ever-present among the bookies’ favourites is now the man tipped to land the hot seat at PO4.

We’ve taken a look at Bet Victor’s market and put together the latest odds on who could become the new Pompey manager.

Odds correct at 9.30am 08/01/23.

1. Duncan Ferguson

Odds 33/1.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. Sean Dyche

Odds: 33/1.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Dean Smith

Odds: 33/1.

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

4. Bob Bradley

Odds: 33/1.

Photo: Alex Menendez

