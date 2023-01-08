LATEST: Former Bristol City & Brighton man joins Portsmouth hot seat race with ex-Everton and Sunderland pair in running - in pictures
There’s a new face in the running to become Pompey’s new boss.
By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:37am
As the race heats up to become the new head coach at Fratton Park, there remains an ever-changing picture on who could succeed Danny Cowley.
In fact, an ever-present among the bookies’ favourites is now the man tipped to land the hot seat at PO4.
We’ve taken a look at Bet Victor’s market and put together the latest odds on who could become the new Pompey manager.
Odds correct at 9.30am 08/01/23.
