LATEST: Former Hull City and Peterborough man new clear favourite with ex-Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic boss along with Swansea City head coach surprise entries in Portsmouth boss market

The betting market remains open to become next Pompey boss.

By Jordan Cross
21 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:00am

Since our last update yesterday, a new clear favourite has emerged to succeed Danny Cowley.

And there’s some surprise names in the running, too, along with a familiar face.

Here’s the latest odds from Bet Victor. Odds correct at 10.30am on 16/01/23.

1. Collage Maker-16-Jan-2023-10.35-AM.jpg

Pompey boss contenders, from left, Grant McCann, Paul Cook, Russell Martin, Ian Foster and Liam Manning.

Photo: The News

2. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 66/1

Photo: Morgan Harlow

3. Steve Bruce

Odds: 66/1

Photo: George Wood

4. Michael Flynn

Odds: 66/1

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

