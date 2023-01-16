LATEST: Former Hull City and Peterborough man new clear favourite with ex-Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic boss along with Swansea City head coach surprise entries in Portsmouth boss market
The betting market remains open to become next Pompey boss.
By Jordan Cross
21 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:00am
Since our last update yesterday, a new clear favourite has emerged to succeed Danny Cowley.
And there’s some surprise names in the running, too, along with a familiar face.
Here’s the latest odds from Bet Victor. Odds correct at 10.30am on 16/01/23.
