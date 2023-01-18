News you can trust since 1877
From left, Lee Bowyer, Liam Manning, Grant McCann and Ian Foster.

LATEST: Former Ipswich Town and West Ham United man joins ex-Liverpool and Coventry City figure at front of Portsmouth boss field

We’re into the home straight of the race to become Pompey boss.

By Jordan Cross
21 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:51am

And the picture has become much clearer at the head of field, as contenders vie to become Danny Cowley’s successor.

Bookies Bet Victor are running a next a market on who will become next Blues boss. Here’s how the odds stood at 8.30am on 18/01/23.

1. Luke Williams

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Harry Trump

2. Duncan Ferguson

Odds 66/1

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. Neil Warnock

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Dean Smith

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Tony Marshall

