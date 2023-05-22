Latest: Former Pompey boss in frame for return to game after January sacking

And the former Blues head coach is vying with two of his predecessors to assume the hot seat at Stadium MK.

That’s according to the bookies, who also have both Steve Cotterill and Michael Appleton in the frame following the sacking of Mark Jackson earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson oversaw his team’s descent into League Two, with six wins in 25 games leading to his sacking earlier this month.

BetVictor are running a market on the former Leeds man’s successor, with Appleton installed as even money favourite.

Cowley is waiting for the right opportunity to return to the game after his January sacking, and is believed to have options moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether MK Dons is the move for him remains to be seem, but the bookies have him priced second favourite at 6/4.

Speculation over Cotterill’s future is rife, after end-of-season comments suggesting he’s out of the picture when it comes to the path forward at Shrewsbury and new director of football Micky Moore arriving.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The former Pompey boss is 5/1 for the MK Dons role ahead of Karl Robinson (6/1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a big drop in the market to next names on the lists with Neil Critchley, Darrell Clarke, Kevin Phillips and David Artell group together at 25/1.

There’s a number of other names with Pompey connections on the list of contenders.

Sol Campbell, Leam Richardson, Kenny Jackett, Shaun Derry, Mike Williamson and David Unsworth all have ties with the Blues - and are grouped together at 33/1.

They are joined by Luke Williams, Darrell Clarke, Lee Bowyer, Kevin Nolan and Grant McCann, who were all in the conversation when it came to succeeding Cowley at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Dons fans have vented their fury at owner Pete Winkelman, following the final-day draw at Burton which led to their relegation.