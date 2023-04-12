The former Pompey boss is among the bookies’ front runners to succeed Paul Ince at the Madejski Stadium, following his sacking yesterday.

Cowley was sacked by the Blues in January and has been biding his team, as he waits for the right opportunity to return to the game.

Bookies William Hill have opened a market on the new man to be named Royals boss on a permanent basis, with the 44-year-old among those at the head of the field. Cowley is fifth in the list for the post priced at 12/1 - behind current leader Karl Robinson.

Ex-Southampton boss Nathan Jones is ahead of Cowley in the running at 10/1, with a flurry of managers priced 20/1. Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is joined by Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard, Lee Bowyer and Mark Warbuton at the same odds. Blues FA Cup-winning captain Sol Campbell is 33/1 for the job.

