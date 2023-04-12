News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Former Portsmouth boss in running for Reading hot seat with ex-Southampton, Manchester United and Oxford United men

Danny Cowley is among the early contenders to assume the Reading hot seat.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST

The former Pompey boss is among the bookies’ front runners to succeed Paul Ince at the Madejski Stadium, following his sacking yesterday.

Cowley was sacked by the Blues in January and has been biding his team, as he waits for the right opportunity to return to the game.

Bookies William Hill have opened a market on the new man to be named Royals boss on a permanent basis, with the 44-year-old among those at the head of the field. Cowley is fifth in the list for the post priced at 12/1 - behind current leader Karl Robinson.

Robinson is clear favourite at 6/4, with former Manchester United defender John O’Shea next up at 15/8. Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt is third favourite, with the Reading interim boss priced 9/2.

Ex-Southampton boss Nathan Jones is ahead of Cowley in the running at 10/1, with a flurry of managers priced 20/1. Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is joined by Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard, Lee Bowyer and Mark Warbuton at the same odds. Blues FA Cup-winning captain Sol Campbell is 33/1 for the job.

Read More
The finger is firmly pointed for Pompey’s shortcomings.
Danny Cowley is among the contenders for the Reading job.Danny Cowley is among the contenders for the Reading job.
