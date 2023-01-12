Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Double delight

Charlton are closing in on the double signings of Macauley Bonne and Todd Kane.

The South London Press have reported the Addicks are set to seal two deals for the pair in the coming days.

Bonne is a free agent after having his contract at QPR terminated at the start of the window, which saw him instantly linked with a return to The Valley.

The 28-year-old spent two seasons in south London before joining the R’s in 2020, where he featured 42 times in the Championship - 34 of which coming from the bench.

It is believed the striker had a medical with Charlton ahead of his return, just five months after his deadline day move to Reds collapsed.

Former Pompey target Todd Kane is close to joining Charlton.

Dean Holden is set to seal a loan deal for Kane, who was linked with Pompey when Kenny Jackett was in charge.

The Coventry left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and has featured just nine times for Mark Robbins’ side.

Dapo departure

Bolton striker Dapo Afolayan is being monitored by German side St. Pauli, according to The Hamburg Adenblatt.

Reports have suggested the Bundesliga 2 outfit are keen to add the 25-year-old to their attacking ranks this month to boost their relegation fight.

The Kiezkicker’s sit 15th in the German second tier and are just one point and three places above Sandhausen, who sit at the foot of the table.

Afolayan’s current deal at the University of Bolton Stadium runs until the end of next term, after penning a three-year deal on his arrival in 2021.

The striker has netted three times and registered two assists in 22 League One outings this season, as the Whites sit fifth in the table.

The ex-West Ham man wasn’t in Bolton’s squad who beat Pompey 1-0 in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday, but is in contention for Saturday’s visit of the Blues.

Paterson poised

Hearts have submitted an offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson.

The Scottish Premiership outfit had been linked with the 32-year-old ahead of the January window, with Robbie Neilson keen for the forward to return to his boyhood club.

Indeed, the Jambos boss has revealed his side have placed a bid to acquire the Owls man, who’s scored four goals in 25 appearances this term.

Neilson told the Daily Record: ‘There’s been no progress at the moment, the two sporting directors have spoken and we’ve put a couple of offers in.