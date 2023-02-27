There are plenty of names Pompey fans will be familiar with who are in the running to become the next Oxford United head coach.

Ex-Blues boss’ including Michael Appleton, Danny Cowley & Steve Cotterill are all in the frame, along with former favourite Leam Richardson.

Indeed, there are also a number of recognisable faces from Pompey’s own managerial search in January, with the likes of Chris Wilder, Liam Manning & Lee Bowyer emerging in the bookies’ odds.

But, of course, there is no place in the early standings for new Fratton head coach and former Oxford United player/coach John Mousinho, who arrived at PO4 last month.

It comes after the U’s dismissed Karl Robinson after a near five-year stay was brought to a close after seven defeats in their previous eight league games.

With plenty of familiar Fratton names in the running, here’s who has been earmarked to take up the hot seat at the Kassam Stadium.

Odds correct of 10am on 27/02/23.

1 . Steve Morison Odds: 25/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Paul Tisdale Odds: 25/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Odds: 25/1. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . Graham Alexander Odds: 25/1. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales