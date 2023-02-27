News you can trust since 1877
From left: Danny Cowley, Michael Appleton, Steve Cotterill.

LATEST: Former Portsmouth favourites in frame for League One hot seat as well as ex-Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Blackpool & Celtic men - in pictures

There are plenty of names Pompey fans will be familiar with who are in the running to become the next Oxford United head coach.

By Pepe Lacey
3 hours ago

Ex-Blues boss’ including Michael Appleton, Danny Cowley & Steve Cotterill are all in the frame, along with former favourite Leam Richardson.

Indeed, there are also a number of recognisable faces from Pompey’s own managerial search in January, with the likes of Chris Wilder, Liam Manning & Lee Bowyer emerging in the bookies’ odds.

But, of course, there is no place in the early standings for new Fratton head coach and former Oxford United player/coach John Mousinho, who arrived at PO4 last month.

It comes after the U’s dismissed Karl Robinson after a near five-year stay was brought to a close after seven defeats in their previous eight league games.

With plenty of familiar Fratton names in the running, here’s who has been earmarked to take up the hot seat at the Kassam Stadium.

Odds correct of 10am on 27/02/23.

1. Steve Morison

Odds: 25/1.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. Paul Tisdale

Odds: 25/1.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Odds: 25/1.

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

4. Graham Alexander

Odds: 25/1.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
