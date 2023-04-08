LATEST: Former Portsmouth, Leeds United and Swansea City striker departs Championship outfit

Mick McCarthy and his assistant have this morning left the relegation threatened Tangerines, as they struggle to maintain their place in the second tier. The pair depart Bloomfield Road after less than three months in charge, with their side now seven points from safety and one place off the foot of the table.

The news was confirmed in a statement, with McCarthy indicating he felt the decision was the right move after some consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy told Blackpool’s official site: ‘After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club. I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.'

Connor spent three season at Fratton Park when the Blues reached the top flight in 1987, arriving in a £200,000 deal for Brighton. The former Leeds front man then joined Swansea City and later played for Bristol City. Connor then moved into coaching and management, linking up with McCarthy at Wolves in 2008 before the pair went to the likes of Ipswich, Republic of Ireland, Cardiff and Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

Terry Connor has today left Blackpool with Mick McCarthy. Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad