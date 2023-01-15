Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Stockley switch

Charlton striker Jayden Stcokley has been tipped with a switch to League One rivals Fleetwood.

Alan Nixon has reported the Cod Army are keen to land a deal for the out-of-favour forward before the end of the window.

The South London Press claimed earlier in the month the forward was set to depart before deadline day.

Indeed, Scott Brown’s men will rival League Two outfit Gillingham, who were credited with interest last week following their takeover.

Stockley has fallen down the pecking order in south London, starting just once in Dean Holden’s six games in charge.

With regular starts coming at a premium, the striker has been limited to just 22 outings in League One to date, netting just twice in the league.

But as the Charlton boss trims his squad, the former Pompey striker looks on the verge of an exit following the earlier departures of Craig MacGillivray and Jake Forster-Kaskey.

Rak-Sakyi’s future

Dean Holden has insisted he’s unconcerned over the future of starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The promising Crystal Palace talent, who’s on loan at The Valley, has shone for the Addicks, scoring seven times in 23 outings in League One to date.

His form had prompted talk of a recall to the Eagles, with Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Hull keen to sign the winger for the remainder of the campaign.

But Holden has dismissed any rumours linking Rak-Sakyi with a departure this month.

He told The South London Press: “It’s not difficult, with the rumours – if I hear them, which I do sometimes. I don’t care. It’s rumours.

‘Jes Rak-Sakyi is very happy here – you can see that in his performance today. He’s such a good, young player.

‘Crystal Palace are happy with the way we’re using him. There are ongoing conversations with the guys there, Dougie Freedman and Mark Bright.

‘From their point of view it is important their player comes out and plays games. Maybe not every minute of every single game, how does he learn if he comes out of the team? It’s all about us developing him to go back to Crystal Palace.

‘For us he is helping us in the short term. He barely says a word, to be fair, but when he’s on the pitch he is a helluva player. I’m really impressed with him, really pleased.’

Tykes move

Barnsley are keen on a potential swoop for upcoming Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens.

Alan Nixon reported that the Tykes are interested in the right-back, who has spent the first half of the season at Oldham.

The 19-year-old’s current contract with the Red Devils is set to come to an end in the summer, but it is unconfirmed whether his switch to Oakwell will be a loan or a permanent deal.