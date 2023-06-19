There’s been plenty of gossip circulating around League One as the Blues’ rivals get their summer preparations under way.

Here’s the latest headlines from around the third tier.

Stockton switch

Burton are reportedly in talks with Cole Stockton over a move this summer.

Alan Nixon has claimed the 29-year-old is a firm target of the Brewers and are in discussions over a deal.

The striker is a soon-to-be free agent after being released by Morecambe following their relegation to League Two.

Stockton spent four years at the Mazuma Stadium and netted 59 goals in 178 outings. This saw him linked with a host of clubs – including Pompey – last summer before Danny Cowley ruled out a move for the ex-Tranmere man.

Cole Stockton.

Barnsley blow

Barnsley boss Michael Duff is being lined up as Russell Martin’s successor at Swansea.

The 45-year-old is reportedly a strong candidate with the Welsh outfit this summer, who are believed to have made an approach to speak with the Tykes man.

The Swans are sounding out replacements for Martin, who is closing in on a move to Southampton once a dispute over compensation is agreed.

Duff is one year into his three-year contract at Oakwell after joining from Cheltenham 12-months-ago. In his first campaign in charge of Barnsley, he guided his side to a fourth-placed finish but missed out on promotion after a play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

He was also tipped with a move to Huddersfield earlier in the summer before Neil Warnock penned a one-year extension with the Terriers.

Amid interest, though, Tykes chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad told the Yorkshire Press on Wednesday there had been no contact from other clubs for Duff.

He said: He is under contract and he is coaching Barnsley FC. For assurances, he is under contract, just like the players are and we are planning the pre-season. So far, there's nothing else to report. There's been none (interest).

‘Obviously, I don't talk about individual contracts in public. All I can say is that we are prepared for all scenarios at all times. In a sense in football, if it happens, it happens. But it's all heading in the right direction. We are in a good place.’

Robinson says no to Reading

Karl Robinson has turned down a move to Pompey’s League One rivals Reading.

The Mirror has reported the 42-year-old has rejected the chance to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer.

The search for Paul Ince’s permanent successor continues following his sacking in April. Last week, it was said talks between the Royals and Chris Wilder broke down in the final stages.

Robinson has spent time with Oxford United, Charlton and MK Dons, with his most recent post at Leeds joining Sam Allardyce’s coaching staff at the end of last term.