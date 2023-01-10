News you can trust since 1877
From left: Simon Bassey, Chris Wilder, Ian Foster, Liam Manning.

LATEST: Former Sheffield United, West Ham & Brighton men in three-way lead for Portsmouth hot seat as England head coach enters frame - in pictures

The race for the Pompey hot seat is heating up.

By Pepe Lacey
28 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:42am

The search for the Blues’ new head coach goes on, more than a week since Danny Cowley departed Fratton Park.

There have been plenty of names branded about as Michael Eisner & Co select the man they hope can rejuvenate their promotion hopes.

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds provided by Bet Victor to discover who is currently the favourite to succeed Cowley in the PO4 dugout

1. Darrell Clarke

Odds: 40/1.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

2. Bob Bradley

Odds: 40/1.

Photo: Alex Menendez

3. Steve Evans

Odds: 40/1

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Chris Coleman

Odds: 40/1.

Photo: Stu Forster

