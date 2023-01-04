LATEST: Former West Ham United and Ipswich Town man comes into running with ex-Bristol Rovers boss in Portsmouth hot seat race
The race to become next Pompey boss is firmly underway with the club casting their net out to land Danny Cowley’s successor.
By Jordan Cross
19 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 10:51am
After Leam Richardson emerged as a clear early favourite for the hot seat, the picture has changed with plenty of movement at the bookies in the past 24 hours.
Bet Victor are running a market on next Pompey manager and we’ve put together the latest odds on the key runners and riders. Odds correct at 10.30am 4/1/23.
