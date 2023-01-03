LATEST: Former Wigan boss strong contender for Portsmouth hot seat with ex-Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Oxford United man in frame
Leam Richardson has emerged as the early favourite to become Pompey manager.
The former Blues assistant boss has been made the clear early contender to succeed Danny Cowley, who was sacked as boss last night.
Chris Wilder, Lee Bowyer and Liam Manning are other names in the running, as bookies Bet Victor opened the next manager market for the Fratton hot seat.
Richardson is a name which has gained early traction, with the 43-year-old spending two years as Paul Cook’s assistant as they won the League Two title.
The Leeds man then won the third-tier crown with Wigan before being sacked in November, shortly after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal.
Richardson is even money for the position with Chris Wilder 8/1, with the former Sheffield United man sacked from Middlesbrough after 11 months in October.
Bowyer is next in line at 12/1 along with former MK Dons boss Manning.
Dean Smith, Russell Martin, Karl Robinson, Darren Ferguson and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are some of the other names in the frame.
Next Pompey manager odds
Leam Richardson – 1/1
Chris Wilder – 8/1
Lee Bowyer – 12/1
Liam Manning – 12/1
Dean Smith – 14/1
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 14/1
Darren Ferguson- 16/1
Chris Hughton – 20/1
Russell Martin – 20/1
Paul Tisdale – 20/1
David Artell – 20/1
Marc Bircham – 20/1
Duncan Ferguson – 20/1
Karl Robinson – 20/1
Paul Lambert – 20/1
Steve Morison – 20/1
Neil Lennon – 20/1
Joey Barton – 20/1