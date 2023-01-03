The former Blues assistant boss has been made the clear early contender to succeed Danny Cowley, who was sacked as boss last night.

Chris Wilder, Lee Bowyer and Liam Manning are other names in the running, as bookies Bet Victor opened the next manager market for the Fratton hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson is a name which has gained early traction, with the 43-year-old spending two years as Paul Cook’s assistant as they won the League Two title.

Leam Richardson. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Leeds man then won the third-tier crown with Wigan before being sacked in November, shortly after signing a new three-and-a-half year deal.

Richardson is even money for the position with Chris Wilder 8/1, with the former Sheffield United man sacked from Middlesbrough after 11 months in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowyer is next in line at 12/1 along with former MK Dons boss Manning.

Dean Smith, Russell Martin, Karl Robinson, Darren Ferguson and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are some of the other names in the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Pompey manager odds

Leam Richardson – 1/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder – 8/1

Lee Bowyer – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Manning – 12/1

Dean Smith – 14/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 14/1

Darren Ferguson- 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hughton – 20/1

Russell Martin – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Tisdale – 20/1

David Artell – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Bircham – 20/1

Duncan Ferguson – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Robinson – 20/1

Paul Lambert – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Morison – 20/1

Neil Lennon – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad