LATEST: Gillingham join deadline day race for Portsmouth international with Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic keen
Gillingham are weighing up offering Haji Mnoga a route to League Two football.
The News understands Neil Harris is keen on the Pompey defender and considering a deadline-day loan move for the promising talent.
Harris was present at the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy clash with Crawley on Tuesday night, where Mnoga showed his potential and grabbed an assist for Dane Scarlett’s impressive finish in the 2-2 draw.
Harris is in the market for a defender, with the Southsea lad fitting the bill as he looks for a development loan away from Fratton Park.
A host of National League clubs are also keen on Mnoga, including Paul Cook’s Chesterfield - who lead the formative five-tier table after six games.
Oldham are also interested after their relegation from League Two last term, with Lee Bradbury also looking at a potential move with Eastleigh.
Danny Cowley has indicated he’s keen for Mnoga to experience league football this season to aid the 20-year-old’s progress.
The Tanzania international is training with Pompey as usual today, with his pathway set to become clearer later this afternoon.