LATEST: How Premier League discussions could affect Portsmouth's finances and long-term future of domestic competitions
English football could be set for radical changes in latest Premier League discussions.
Top-flight clubs are to meet for talks over a ‘new deal for football,’ which is set to impact on sides across the English pyramid.
The top flight’s 20 clubs are believed to be in conversation on how money will be distributed across the EFL and non-league to support clubs in a new financial model.
On top of this, the new plan could also see alterations to the domestic calendar, which would come into affect from the 2024-25 campaign.
Premier League clubs are largely in agreement to scrap third and fourth round replays in the FA Cup, despite being reintroduced this term following the Covid-19 pandemic.
These have notoriously been a high source of income for lower-league sides, should they force a greater opposition outfit into a second tie.
All well as these potential changes, the future of the Carabao Cup is also a major talking point, with Premier League teams far from aligned on the proposals for the competition.
The ‘big six’ are unanimously in favour allowing sides to utilise their under-21 squads if they’re playing in Europe – or could even withdraw in order to reduce their workload.
Although a number of other top-flight clubs support this proposal, a selection of teams believe it will devalue the tournament, creating even less revenue for EFL outfits.
Representatives from each of the top 20 sides were meeting today to discuss the plans, but it is reported the ‘new deal’ will not be signed off anytime soon.