The interim boss doesn’t anticipate a change in circumstances over the new man arriving – and is planning to take training as normal on Monday.

Blues fans are calling for urgency over bringing in Danny Cowley’s successor in the wake of the bleak 3-0 defeat at Bolton.

The result means Pompey are winless in 10 League One games and have just one win from their past 15 third tier fixtures.

The loss also leaves the side seven points off the relegation places - and nine points from the play-offs.

Bassey is expecting to have discussions with chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Richard Hughes, who are spearheading the hunt for the new boss.

Liam Manning remains firmly in the running, with the likes of Ian Foster and Darrell Clarke also in contention.

But, as things stands, Bassey has not been told about a new man arriving.

Pompey boss contenders, from left, Ian Foster, Darrell Clarke, Liam Manning and Chris Wilder.

That means the Londoner is planning to continue in the same manner as he has, since taking the reins after Cowley’s departure.

And Bassey can see a lot of hard work lies ahead over the coming days, to sort the side’s issues ahead of Exeter’s visit to Fratton Park next Saturday.

When asked about the latest over a new head coach coming in, Bassey said: ‘It’s the same.

‘I’m sure I will speak to Andy and Richard, but I’m none the wiser.

‘So I will come in on Monday morning, because we’ve got work to do.

‘It’s not a time to feel sorry for ourselves.

‘This is a big boys’ football club, so we need to put our big boy pants on, come to work on Monday and start owning stuff - all of us.

