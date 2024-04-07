Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Anjorin’s Shrewsbury absence was precautionary for Pompey.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed the Chelsea midfielder will be available for the Championship clash at Bolton next weekend.

Anjorin was absent from the team-sheet for the 3-1 win at Fratton Park yesterday, which took Mousinho’s side to the brink of securing promotion.

The Pompey boss confirmed the call was made to err on the side of caution with the 22-year-old, however, after a high-tempo return after a five-month absence.

Anjorin is returning off the back of a five-month lay-off for a hamstring issue, with that the most recent in a long line of well-documented injury problems.

Mousinho said: ‘Tino’s fine. He felt a bit of hamstring fatigue.

‘He actually did the session on Wednesday, so it’s nothing from Tuesday night.

‘Tino did the session on Wednesday and felt the fatigue on Friday.

‘We were thinking about what he’d be like for Shrewsbury, but we decided to take the risk out of the situation.

‘That means he’s nice and fresh for next week, so there’s nothing to worry about there.

‘It was the start of November when he got injured and we’ve had quite a few months in between a severe injury - one which required surgery.

‘He’s come back in and played 25 minutes against Derby on Tuesday and put plenty into a high-tempo game, having trained through that international break really well.