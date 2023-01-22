Here are the latest headlines from around the third tier.

Foggy frustrations

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has voiced his frustration at the playing conditions during their 2-1 defeat to Oxford United.

Fog consumed the Kassam Stadium during the second half, with the contest at 1-1, before Cameron Brannagan claimed victory with seven minutes to go.

And the decision to continue the contest has been branded ‘ridiculous’ by McKenna, who’s side now sit seven points behind second-placed side Sheffield Wednesday.

He told The East Anglian Daily Times: ‘The end of the game wasn't right, in my opinion.

‘I couldn't see the ball from the sideline. The players were saying they couldn't see the ball on the pitch.

Kieran McKenna fumed at the playing conditions after Ipswich's defeat to Oxford United.

‘At that stage the game was a little bit ridiculous, in my opinion.

‘I think me and Karl were both pretty similar on it. We both were expressing concerns at the start of the second half that we weren't able to see the ball from the sidelines.

‘When the referee came over the first time at the start of the second half he said that the players were saying it was okay on the pitch and they wanted to continue.

‘I thought it got much worse as the half went on. That's why we called the referee over again on 74 minutes to discuss it because, at that point, both myself and Karl, I believe, were both happy to play the game another day.’

Rangers to Rovers

Forest Green are reportedly closing in on a swoop for Rangers talent Charlie McCann.

The Daily Record have claimed the League One outfit have had a bid accepted for the 20-year-old, who had been handed a new deal at Ibrox.

Those rumours were later confirmed by boss Michael Beale, who revealed the midfielder is now closing in on a switch to League One.

McCann came through the ranks with Manchester United, before making the switch to the Scottish giants in 2021.

The youngster has featured eight times for the Gers, but has made just one start in the Scottish Premiership.

Wednesday reunion

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for central defender Michael Hector, according to The Sheffield Star.

It has been reported the Owls are keen to swoop for the 30-year-old, who is without a club after leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

The centre-back spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Hillsborough, amassing 39 outings and claimed the club’s player of the season award.