Here are the latest headlines.

Tractor Boy linked with Seagulls

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has been surprisingly linked with the managerial vacancy at Brighton, according to 90min.

The Tractor Boys’ head coach has joined the likes of Steve Cooper and Bado/Glimt’s manager Kjetil Knutsen, who is the current front runner for the job, in the running.

The former Manchester United coach departed Old Trafford in December 2021, where he took over the reins at Portman Road following Paul Cook’s sacking.

Indeed, Ipswich would only go onto lose four more games last term following his appointment, while the Town currently sit at the top of League One following an unbeaten start to this season.

The 36-year-old is not amongst the front runners according to the latest Sky Bet odds who put him 25/1 to take over at the AMEX Stadium, well behind Cooper, Knutsen, Russell Martin and Nathan Jones - who are also in contention.

Derby’s Rosenior stance

Derby are ‘pressing ahead’ ahead with contract talks for Liam Rosenior to make the step up from his role as interim boss.

Alan Nixon reports that the Rams’ hierarchy are looking to tie the 38-year-old down with a permanent deal after taking the job on a temporary basis over the summer.

The former defender took over the reins with County after Wayne Rooney called time on his stay following the club’s relegation and financial uncertainty.

This saw Rosenior oversee all of Derby’s 14 signings over the summer and has been in the dugout for the Rams’ opening 10 games of the season.

Owls youngster to swoop away

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ryan Galvin is looking to make a loan move away from Hillsborough in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by this term, making two outings off the bench in cup competitions for the Owls.

The central defender spent time on loan at non-league Gloucester last season, and Wednesday boss Darren Moore is keen for the youngster to make a temporary switch away to continue his development.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘We know that we can still do business with the non-league clubs. The window is still open; we see him (Galvin) as a player that has the potential to operate and play at that level - we want to give him some first team experience.