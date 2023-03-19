News you can trust since 1877
LATEST: Ipswich join Blackburn in summer transfer battle for in-form Portsmouth star

Pompey are facing a summer transfer battle to keep Colby Bishop.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT- 1 min read

It comes after journalist Alan Nixon reported the 26-year-old is understood to be a potential target of League One rivals Ipswich.

His report has claimed the Tractor Boys could eye a move for the front man should they achieve promotion to the Championship this term.

Kieran McKenna’s men are already well-stoked in the forward department after bringing George Hirst on loan from Leicester and Nathan Broadhead for £1.5m from Everton.

They joined Conor Chaplin, Tyreece John-Jules, Sone Aluko, Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson already in Ipswich’s attack.

Bishop’s stock continues to rise after making the £500,000 switch from Accrington last year.

Indeed, a formidable campaign in front of goal for Pompey has seen the ex-Notts County star also being linked with Championship side Blackburn in recent weeks.

John Mousinho openly claimed his side are under no pressure to sell their star man in the upcoming transfer window.

Ipswich are keen on Colby Bishop.
News comes following another Bishop’s outstanding displays, where his double secured a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

This has seen his tally rise to 22 for the campaign in all competitions and 18 in League One, which lifted him up to second in the goalscoring charts in the division.

Pompey currently have Joe Pigott on loan from Ipswich, with Mousinho recently admitting he would be open for a return to Fratton Park for the striker in the summer.

