Latest: Ipswich rule out move for Portsmouth rivals target, Plymouth confirm impressive swoop for Blackpool ace as Charlton battle Sheffield Wednesday for Blackburn star

While Pompey remain in search for Danny Cowley’s replacement, the January window is in full swing as League One clubs prime their squads for the second half of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
36 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:01pm

Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

No Town return

Ipswich have ruled out a move for free agent striker Macauley Bonne, according to TWTD.

It is reported the 27-year-old is not on Kieran McKenna’s January wish list, despite eyeing a new forward in the window.

The former Charlton man had his contract mutually terminated by QPR earlier in the month and also has interest from promotion chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

Bonne spent last term on loan at Portman Road, where he netted 12 goals in 43 League One outings for his boyhood club.

Despite eyeing a regular first-team spot at Loftus Road this season, the striker made just eight cameo appearances with Lyndon Dykes the favoured option.

Ipswich have ruled out a move for Macauley Bonne.

The forward was close to rejoining Charlton on deadline day before the late move broke down, which would’ve seen him return to The Valley after a two-year absence.

It is also believed the Addicks are keen to make another move for Bonne and are set to battle Sheffield Wednesday for his signature.

The Wright move

Plymouth have confirmed the impressive capture of midfielder Callum Wright.

The 22-year-old became Stephen Schumacher’s third signing of the window as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of a massive second half of the campaign.

The former Cheltenham loanee made the move from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-and-a-half year deal at Home Park.

Yet, the move comes just four months after Wright made the permanent switch from Leicester to Bloomfield Road in the summer.

The attacking midfielder signed a three-year deal with Michael Appleton’s side but only made 10 outings in the Championship.

Blackburn battle

A host of League One clubs and an unnamed Portuguese outfit are battling over Blackburn man Tayo Edun.

Lancashire Live have reported that Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Oxford United and MK Dons have all shown interest in the versatile defender.

The 24-year-old can play either at left-back or in midfield but game time has been limited at Ewood Park this term.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has favoured Callum Britain at full-back, meaning a move away this month is on the cards.

It is believed a loan move until the end of the season is the preferred option, with Edun looking to improve on his 12 outings to date.