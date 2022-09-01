Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football League World claim the Tractor Boys are in negotiations with the Burton forward over a potential deadline day switch to Portman Road.

The Brewers hotshot has shown impressive form in front of goal scoring three goals in six League One outings this term, while netting a double during their Papa John’s Trophy victory against Leicester’s under-21 side in midweek.

This has prompted an interest from the Tractor Boys with boss Kieran McKenna keen to add the 21-year-old to his ranks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the ex-Manchester United coach is still looking to strengthen his squad despite making seven signings already this summer.

This could see Ahadme join Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness in the attacking line-up for Town, after the pair joined from Rotherham and Pompey respectively earlier in the window.

The move comes as a surprise to many as the striker only made the switch to Burton in January after a failed loan stay at Fratton Park.

The Moroccan joined Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side in the last window for an undisclosed fee from Norwich.

Ipswich are reportedly in shock talks with former Pompey striker Gassan Ahadme.

After being given the number nine shirt following his signing, the former Blues man has scored just eight goals in 22 outings to date.

Ahadme’s arrival at Pirelli Stadium came after a failed loan stay with Pompey during the first half of last season.

The forward impressed during his period on trial ahead of the campaign, which saw him net eight goals in four games.

Following his standout summer, the 21-year-old was tipped for success at PO4 and was earmarked to be the man to guide Pompey to the Championship.

However, he failed to convert his pre-season form and would only go on to score just once in 10 outings for the Blues.