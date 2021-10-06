Latest: Ipswich Town striker appeals drink-driving ban with Portsmouth rivals missing out on ex-Coventry City striker as he get set for SPL move, Wolves winger's Sheffield Wednesday woe

Ipswich striker James Norwood.(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Striker’s drink-driving ban suspended

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has seen his drink-driving ban suspended pending an appeal.

Norwood was given a 40-month ban after he was stopped driving his Audi Q8 by police on August 30 last year.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old denied drink driving but was found guilty after a trial and fined £5,000.

The ban has been lifted, with an appeal hearing to be heard on November 26. Norwood was stopped after a night out in Ipswich after a pre-season friendly loss to Cambridge United.

No Miller time for Max

Max Biamou is set to move to Scotland after turning down a move to Rotherham United.

The powerful striker was released by Coventry City this summer, and is set for a move to the SPL with Dundee United.

The Courier report the 30-year-old had the option of going to the New York Stadium with the Millers, as well as potential moves on the continent.

But, after biding his time after becoming a free agent, Biamou is now going to make Tannadice his next playing destination.

Theo woe

Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu has expressed his frustration at a lack of playing time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Corbeanu has been restricted to starts in the Papa John’s Trophy and three outings off the bench since move to Hillsborough on loan this summer.

And the Canadian teenager admitted improvements are needed after a difficult start to his time in League One.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘It has been a little bit disappointing but it is something I need to get on with.

‘I know I have a lot of things to improve. I know that and the coaches tell me all the time.

‘My overall game needs to improve and that is why I am here.