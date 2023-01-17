Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Ipswich uncertainty

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has revealed he is yet to make a decision over the future of Gassan Ahadme.

The 22-year-old made the surprise deadline day switch to the Tractor Boys in the summer, but has been hampered by injury in the first half of the campaign.

In fact, the striker has been limited to just eight outings in all competitions, while netting on one occasions.

The January arrivals of Nathan Broadhead and former Pompey team-mate George Hirst at Portman Road has seen Ahadme drop down the ranks in the forward department.

But McKenna has insisted he’s held conversations with the former Burton man over his now uncertain future.

Gassan Ahadme's future at Ipswich remains uncertain.

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: ‘These confirmations should be internal and it’s inappropriate really for anyone to speak about these things externally.

‘There has been nothing decided yet. We’ve been in conversation with Gassan because he’s our player and he’s someone we think highly of.

‘It’s important we have the right next step for him. We’re having those conversations and we’ll keep them internal.’

Owls eyeing swoop

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing an impressive swoop for Burnley centre-back Luke McNally.

The Sheffield Star has revealed the Owls have made an enquiry for the defender, who are keen to land an eye-catching loan deal.

The 23-year-old made a reported £2m switch from Oxford United to Turf Moore in the summer as Vincent Kompany assembled his squad in his maiden transfer window in charge.

Despite being one of the standout defenders in League One last term, game time has come at a premium with the Championship leaders - appearing just twice off the bench in the second tier to date.

This has opened the door to a potential exit this January, with the Clarets keen for the defender to play regular minutes.

Dean to Dons

MK Dons have reportedly struck a deal for promising Leeds striker Max Dean, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported the 18-year-old has agreed to join the struggling League One outfit on loan for the remainder of the season.

It will be the first taste of senior football for the promising forward, who will link up with former Whites youth coach Mark Jackson at Stadium MK.

