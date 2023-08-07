The Blues have captured Australian international Alex Robertson on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, who previously had a brief spell at Ross County, arrives at Fratton Park challenged to provide the creativity and goals absent from the centre of midfield.

Although capable of operating as a number 10, Mousinho has earmarked Robertson for an attacking eight position in Pompey’s side.

Last term he scored five times and provided two assists in 19 appearances for City’s under-21s, who claimed the Premier League Two Division One title 13 points ahead of nearest club Liverpool.

And he has been identified as the player who finally ends the Blues’ long-running search for an attacking midfielder.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Alex is a really young, exciting talent who has come through Manchester City into their under-21 side and played a big role when winning their title last season.

‘He can play anywhere across the middle of the park, but we feel is best suited as an attacking number eight bursting forward, who has a huge amount of capability to score goals and get assists.

Tom Lowery came off at half-time against Bristol Rovers on Saturday with a knee injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Sometimes teams are difficult to judge at that under-21 level, but Alex can clearly handle the ball in a Manchester City team which was by far and away the best at that level last season.

‘All that coupled with the fact he was called up to the Australian national side and got himself two caps since March really bodes well for a promising young lad.

‘We think he can now affect league football and, while Alex could play as a 10, I would class him more of an attacking midfielder, an attacking eight that likes to run beyond.

‘We feel we have others who can play as a 10. Christian (Saydee) can definitely play as a 10, Abu Kamara played the majority of his time there for Norwich’s development squad last year.

Alex Robertson (left) challenges Arsenal's Charles Sagoe Jr during a PL2 clash in May. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

‘While I wouldn't rule out seeing Paddy (Lane), Gav (Whyte) or even Anthony Scully in there as well if necessary.

‘Considering we have that flexibility to play those players there, Alex is a good option to bring in in a different role.’

Robertson’s arrival ends Pompey’s interest in Tino Anjorin, who has also been pursued by Dutch club FC Volendam.

With that situation undetermined, the Blues decided to turn their attention to the Manchester City man, who is now available for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Forest Green Rovers (7.45pm).

Mousinho added: ‘We had to move on from Anjorin and it was a case of we had a few irons in the fire.

‘Tino was one of them, Alex was one of them. We decided to go for Alex, not only because of the incredible talent he is, but also the fact we hoped we were able to get that deal done and didn't want to miss out.